COVID-19 didn't deter members of the Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women from awarding seven local organizations with Community Mini-Grants.
The $12,645 in grant funding went to the following organizations so they can have an even greater positive impact on the quality of life in in Valley communities, said mini-grant committee chair Linda Brown.
• Prescott School Library: to enhance the library’s offerings with five e-reader devices.
• Shakespeare Walla Walla: to create a theater-based summer program through the Walla Walla Public Schools Summer Sol program.
• Gesa Power House Theatre: to support artist Ray Li’s anti-bullying performance for public school fourth-graders in fall 2021.
• Blue Mountain Action Council: to purchase English language materials for its Literacy Program.
• Fort Walla Walla Museum: to produce an education video featuring Walla Walla pioneer women that will be used in the permanent exhibit and accessible online for teachers of local history.
• Blue Mountain Health Cooperative: to support clinical internships serving the mental health needs of uninsured and underinsured clients.
• Walla Walla Child Advocates: to provide “Family Time Bags” for parents who cannot afford the required materials for family visits as a part of the Walla Walla County Court Services.
The state's largest AAUW branch has more than 200 members in the Walla Walla area who raise funds through an annual used book sale and a Kitchen Tour, Brown said.
The funds provide scholarships for women returning to complete their college degrees, leadership conferences for college age women, STEM camps for public school students, and grants to area programs — all in support of the AAUW mission of advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
For Used Book Sale, Kitchen Tour, membership and grant application information see wallawalla-wa.aauw.net/.