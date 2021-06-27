The Little Theatre of Walla Walla newsletter "From the Wings" reported in mid-June that new board members have been added to the slate.
The board is a significant reason the theater has remained vital over its 77-year history in the Valley, including during a 15-month pause in programming caused by the coronavirus.
"We are only able to function through the faithful and tireless efforts of countless volunteers. Some volunteers are willing to dedicate their time, skills and experience to being a part of a very active board of directors," the newsletter stated.
Board members serve as a team to determine and implement what is in the best interest of the nonprofit organization.
Board members who just completed their terms include Kay Fenimore-Smith and Sarah Thomson and co-board presidents Kate VanCleve and Robert Randall.
New board members are Jeremy Reed, Jan Crouter, Isaiah Stodola and Michelle Southern.
Board members continuing to serve are George Smith, Cheryl Sutlick, Al Chang, Marjorie Sanborn, Brian Hatley, Carol Anselmo, Barbara McKinney, Stacie Trego, Jon Loney and Dyani Turner.
Now able to reopen, the theater is maximizing attendance for the 2021 Summer Festival while staying in compliance with current coronavirus protocols and state guidelines.
Initially, they expect to limit attendees to those who are fully vaccinated. Children under 12 years old are exempt. Fully vaccinated attendees will be able to sit anywhere in the auditorium and will not be required to wear a mask or physically distance. The policy will be monitored and adjusted based on state guidelines.
Find out more at ltww.org or from Managing Director Mikki Jones at the main office, 509-876-2316.