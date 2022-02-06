The Little Theatre of Walla Walla has openings for ushers to assist with its current show, "And Then There Were None."
The Agatha Christie murder-mystery opened Jan. 28 and runs through Feb. 13. Ticket details are at ubne.ws/ltwwtickets.
Usher spots are open for all performances, said Mikki Jones, the theater's executive director.
"Usher responsibilities are very limited during this production," she said in an announcement.
Due to COVID-19, ushers have a few simplified tasks and requirements. All volunteers must be fully vaccinated. Masks must be worn at all times. Wine, cookies and snacks will not be offered during intermission. The state does not require social distancing.
Patrons will enjoy the show from festival seating by sitting where they feel most comfortable.
There is after-show clean-up, refreshing restrooms and taking out trash.
To sign up, go to ubne.ws/ltwwushers.
The theater is offering new box office hours only from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and on show days only from 1-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 509-529-3683.
Watch the website, Facebook page and newsletters for coming attractions.
To get involved, call the main office at 509-876-2316 or email mikki.jones@ltww.org.
