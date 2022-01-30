Everybody's favorite local archivist is nutty for squirrels in his yard.
Joe Drazan, who has amassed thousands of vintage photos of people and places in the Walla Walla area on his Bygone Walla Walla Project blog, also enjoys capturing the antics of the furballs scampering in his yard.
They've even discovered how to scale the side of his barn to access a shelving unit that displays peanuts. Drazan calls it "the great peanut challenge."
Drazan took a series of photos of one peanut seeker out his kitchen window last summer.
"It took him or her a while to get the hang of the game, but then it became a cakewalk," he said.
Drazan set up little tin-roofed wood perches from which the bush-tailed rodents from the sciuridae family can munch on their treats.
Western gray squirrels are native in Eastern Washington. The sciuridae family also includes marmots, prairie dogs and chipmunks in its ranks. The common name is derived from the Greek skiouros, which means “shade tail,” and describes one of the mammals most conspicuous and recognizable features.
Their diet is mainly fungi, nuts seeds and fruits, but — surprise — they also dine on eggs, small insects, caterpillars, small animals and young snakes. Livescience.com notes squirrels are omnivores who eat plants and meat.
Oh, and to see Drazan's fabulous collection of articles, photos and ads, go to wallawalladrazanphotos.blogspot.com. He welcomes submissions and will take photos of items to add to the collection. Questions? Email him at skippycat3@charter.net.
