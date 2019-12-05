Lions winter clothing, toy drive-through set Saturday

Members of College Place Lions Club will accept donations of winter gear and toys during their second annual drive-through event from 2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in the parking lot of the Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave.
The group will be stationed at a table at the end of the long covered porch at the Lions building. Members of the community are invited to drive through the parking lot and drop off new winter gloves, hats, scarves, toys for children 1-12 years old and jeans in children’s sizes 6, 8 and 10 for kids in need in our community, said Crystal Walk, the Lions service chairwoman.
“Last year, gifts that caring community members dropped off at the Lions Club supplemented the Davis Elementary School Giving Tree Program for children in need. What a wonderful thing to do! We hope to see you this weekend,” said Darling McInturff, College Place Lions president.
For more details, contact Lion David Walk at 509-200-1114.
Musicians win blues awards
Walla Walla blues musicians represented well at the 25th annual Inland Empire Blues Society Awards Nov. 30 at Spokane Valley Eagles Aerie 3433.
Tiphony “Tiph” Dames, who sings with Walla Walla’s Coyote Kings w/Tiphony Dames, won the 2019 Empire Award for Best Female Blues Vocalist.
“Having won Best Female Blues Performer three years in a row and being inducted into the IEBS Hall of Fame, Tiphony has now won Best Vocalist two years running,” posted singer-guitarist Robin Barrett, founder of Coyote Kings.
In addition, Diego (Romero) & The Detonators won Best New Blues Band/Artist.
Coyote Kings’ new CD “Rocket” was a nominee for Best Blues Album NW Region. However, that honor went to “High Desert Heat” by Too Slim & the Taildraggers, a band that’s performed many times in Walla Walla.
Tiph and Coyote Kings and Diego & The Detonators play locally quite often.
Entertainment at the awards evening by Jan Harrison Blues Experience and the Levi Platero Band “were off the hook,” according to the IEBS Facebook post.
“Great attendance and the huge dance floor was packed most of the night.”
Collectibles, crafts, cookies sale
A special sale of collectibles, crafts and cookies will be offered this weekend at First Congregational Church, 73 S. Palouse St., to benefit outreach projects in the community.
Eighteen years of treasures will be sold, from silver, crystal, pewter and linens to handcrafted items and candy, cookies and other treats.
The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.