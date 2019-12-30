Lions drive-through gift drive successful

From stuffed animals to children’s games, dinosaurs, cars, boats and trucks, gifts rolled in during College Place Lions’ second annual Winter Clothing & Toy Drive-Through Dec. 7-8.
Donors from the community motored into the College Place Lions Park parking lot on Larch Street and provided a variety of gifts for the Davis Elementary School Giving Tree Program for children in need.
It was a success, said Lions member David Walk, who helped facilitate the event with fellow College Place Lions Nikolai Morrison, Brendan Smith, Jerico Piñeda, Nicole Piñeda and Carl Walk and Nadine Stecklein from the Walla Walla Valley Hispanic American Lions Club.
New Lions member Jericho said, “It’s great to see the community come together to help those in need. It’s great that the Lions serve and provide opportunities for others to serve, too.”
In addition to the toys, a backpack and art supplies, they dropped off such clothing as hats, gloves and boots. Downtown Lion Allen Aplass and CP Lion Crystal Walk donated 40 three-packs of white T-shirts in children’s sizes. The items were delivered to the school Dec. 10 for sorting, wrapping and distribution beginning on Dec 13.
Among its many projects that serve the community, the CP Lions cook dinner at Christian Aid Center on the fifth Monday of the month.
Student rep updates school board
Walla Walla High School students are well represented at school board meetings by classmate Jaden Bergevin.
She reported that attendance at school dances is up this year from previous years — in fact 350 students attended the recent Winter Ball on Dec. 14.
Student planning continues for the Winter Wish program, which coincides with the annual Conspiracy of Hope benefit concerts, all on Feb. 20 in the Wa-Hi auditorium.
Proceeds from Conspiracy of Hope benefit the Dave Meyer Foundation at Winter Wish Week.
Proceeds from the former help athletes of low-income families with expenses associated with sports participation such as equipment and camp fees. Funds from Winter Wish show through the granting of wishes, that every student is valued. The students have granted more than 200 wishes in a year through donations from the community.
Jaden said students are working with Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Target Zero Manager Nancy McClenny-Walters on the Every 15 Minutes anti-drinking and driving program scheduled for Feb. 27-28.
And finally, prom will be April 18 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.