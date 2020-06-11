200611_etc_lincoln Pollens Patterns by Peyton Knauft.jpg

"Pollen Patterns" by Lincoln High School student Peyton Knauft.

 Courtesy image

Lincoln High School student Peyton Knauft was honored during the 47th annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show held virtually for the first time this year.

Peyton won the Professional Educator Standards Board Award  for her black and white “Pollen Patterns” submission using ink. The board will pay Peyton $200 to purchase her award-winning artwork.

The show, sponsored by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, celebrated the work of high school artists from around the state. For the first time in its nearly half-century history, the show featured art from disciplines beyond visual art, including a short film, a Shakespearean monologue and a reading of ekphrastic poetry  —  poetry written about pieces from the show.

“The annual art show is one of my favorites of the events we host at OSPI,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to celebrate the talented student artists who have been brave enough to share their artwork with us.”

View Peyton's work and that of other entrants at ubne.ws/30czOsL.

