Award-winning parade float constructions in which Lincoln High School students have been involved for eight years now caught the attention of the oldest bank in Washington state, noted Jeremy Gradwohl, after school program director of The Lift at the 21st Century Community Learning Center at Lincoln.
Baker Boyer Bank is celebrating its sesquicentennial and hired Lincoln students to be a significant part of its most important celebratory event by creating a float that commemorates the milestone of its founding in 1869 by brothers-in-law Dorsey Syng Baker and John F. Boyer.
Previous Lincoln float themes are Alice in Wonderland, Star Wars, The Grinch, Nightmare Before Christmas, Charlie Brown Christmas, The Muppets and Island of Misfit Toys. For those efforts, Lincoln received four Best in Show and five Best High School Float awards at the Macy’s Parade of Lights, Jeremy said.
Of being tapped by the bank for this work, Jeremy emailed, “What an honor it is! It is because of our past record of creating amazing floats, and the most important part of all this is that the students can look back and genuinely say we gave something wonderful to the community and they appreciated it and there’s no denying that.”
The building team for the project being constructed in the school parking lot includes students Lupe España, Sarai Gomez, James Jacobs, Kenyon Adams, Brayden Wagar, Noah Koeller, Dakota Gallloway, Leticia González, Peyton Knauft, Mason Olsen, Jacob Valencia, Florinda Betancourt, Sasha Richardson and Lexington Knauft.
Jeremyhas the project lead, aided by adult helpers Tim Schroeder, The Health Center counselor; Terry, Klinefelter, Lincoln history teacher; Mark Raddatz,friend of Lincoln and construction consultant; and Ita Trejo, behavior intervention specialist at Prospect Point.
Baker Boyer is funding the project, which features a massive wood-and-painted-canvas triple-layer birthday cake surpassing 13 feet tall and 15 feet wide with four-foot tall birthday candles created to emphasize the relationship between the bank and local community, Jeremy said.
Also aboard the 45-foot long flatbed trailer, donated by Mountain Hi Truck & Equipment in Walla Walla, is an operational replica of the train commissioned in 1877 by Baker, art depicting mid-19th century Walla Walla, a sampling of agricultural products and an explosion of bubbles and a disco ball.
Six-foot tall numbers celebrating the 150th birthday of Baker Boyer are arranged with columns, blue and green decorations and banners.
There were some challenges, according to Leticia González, who wrote about it on Facebook: “Despite getting our school van broken into and all our tools stolen we’re making it work! Came to Lincoln on my break as the Baker Boyer Bank team came to celebrate all our hard work building a float for them.”
Baker Boyer celebrated the students’ efforts with pizza and a blue, green and white frosted cake reading “Thank you Lincoln Crew.”
“On the couple days I don’t work, I’m volunteering by painting and helping build with peers from my school. This project is successful thanks to Jeremy Gradwohl that taught us all we know. I love that even after graduating I’m staying involved in my high school that gave so much to me. I have no problem returning the favor — good job guys!,” she said.
Leticia’s note “made me feel so good about what we do at Lincoln,” Jeremy said. “The students have been great. It’s truly going to be amazing and the bank and our community will love it! Look how far we have come.”
Now it’s on to the Walla Walla Frontier Days parade presented by Baker Boyer Bank, that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and travels a looped route from Fourth Avenue east on Alder Street to the turn north at Palouse Street and then west along Main Street to Sixth Avenue. Come cheer on all the entries.