“With the COVID thing it’s hard to put things together” where people can mingle, said Charles Stanger, who for more than a decade has coordinated a bevy of bicyclists to ride in the annual lighted parade downtown at Christmas.
The traditional Parade of Lights was canceled because of the coronavirus (see box at right), but Charles aims to spread holiday spirit through town anyway and is seeking participants to put lights on their bikes and join him.
“So many people need something to cheer them up and this really cheers them up,” Charles said.
He plans to marshal the troops in the former Kmart parking lot on Isaacs Avenue at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and ride west on Isaacs to Main Street, cruise through downtown and do the parade loop twice. He hopes to get permission to park at First Avenue and Main Street and play seasonal music.
“Weather doesn’t matter — rain or shine I’m gonna roll,” said the avid cyclist who’s done the Christmas parade downtown for 12 years and is happiest when in the saddle pedaling somewhere — anywhere.
He never knows how many cyclists will join him but estimates as many as 100 bikes have been in the group in the past.
Decorated with close to 10,000 lights, the Really Big Bike he built about five years ago and tows on a trailer is 26½ feet long, 13 feet 6 inches tall. All told, that’s about 1,200 pounds, including the speaker trailer.
Charles may even bring out a third 20-foot long trailer that says “Merry Christmas.” The 10-12-foot tall rig can be pedaled by two people, but if it’s windy, he won’t bring it as it can topple. However, “If it’s foggy, you know it’s calm. And, riders should use COVID-19 physical distancing protocols for the ride,” Charles said.
“When I build these things, they’re really expensive, but I put out an all-call and the community bought the lights. People I didn’t even know — coming from all over — bought the lights. It costs between $500-$600 for wheels and tires for the system and they were worn out, needing to be replaced this year. After another all-call, the community paid for those.”
He checked with Bicycle Barn, and was told funds arrived in less than 24 hours to cover the cost, with proceeds coming all the way from Portland. “I feel very fortunate people appreciate what I do,” he said.
He’s discovered the louder he plays seasonal tunes, the more people like it. “It’s intimidating at times because I play such loud music. It makes people happy when you hit a certain volume, people start moving and smiling,” he said.
Charles tows a trailer filled with American flags on staffs and accompanied by patriotic music for the Fourth of July, including this year for a six-hour ride.
This year, because of the enforced isolation, he joined the Sharpstein School teachers and principal who cycled around to cheer up the kids. “The school picked the songs and the ... tour took most of a day. Students got on their bikes and rode along with us. It was a blast.”
He described the 2020 Veterans Day parade as rogue. Riders cruised through the Odd Fellows Home grounds and out to Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center along the bike path. “On our way back, up there were patients waving from the balconies,” he said.
As many as 50 people with lighted bicycles have joined him for a Christmas Eve Ride of Cheer, something he started by himself and has seen grow with participants.
He said it’s “Probably the most rewarding ride of the year. You see cars full of people with their kids driving past the park and waving, and then you see them again. Riding your bike you get to see everybody’s Christmas — those having fun and those just glad you came by to cheer them up.
“I pulled about 1,000 pounds of music and cheer that night, from five in the evening ’til about midnight. And when I get back to my shop, I am generally destroyed.”
But it’s worth it, brightening a long winter’s night for so many fellow citizens.