This spring, Walla Walla Public Library Technician Yvette Selfa looked for ways to draw students and young people into the library and get them connected with books and other resources. The library had just reopened in the wake of coronavirus-induced closures.
Selfa, a youth services-focused staff member, spied the perfect idea on a library-themed Facebook group and the city library's first student-artist bookmark coloring contest was born.
“We were forced to get really creative with our outreach and programming during the COVID shutdown, and since we were only just opening up at the beginning of May, this seemed like a great way to get kids excited about the library again,” Selfa said.
The library staff workroom doors became a gallery to display brightly colored contest submissions from enthusiastic students, said Youth Librarian Elizabeth George.
They received more than 75 entries. Multiple winners were selected in each category — kindergarten-second, third-fifth, sixth-eighth, and ninth-12th grades. They will be printed by 123 Printing into bookmarks and distributed for the first time at the Back To School Fiesta de Regreso a la escuela from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 10 on the library's front lawn at 238 E. Alder St.
Grade category winners received an outdoor activity prize and each entry received a coupon good for a free cookie or scoop of sorbet at Colville Street Patisserie.
Library staffers have offered other new programs to engage patrons, such as streaming story times live on Facebook, celebrating various holidays through Zoom parties and shifting to online logging for the Summer Reading Program.
Find out more about library programs, services and events at ubne.ws/libraryinfo and on Facebook and Instagram.