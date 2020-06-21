The Walla Walla Public Library's summer reading program will take a different tack than usual when staffers roll out an all-digital summer reading program for kids and adults. It goes live Monday.
The library's doors have been closed during the coronavirus quarantine, but activities are humming right along with its online programming.
Utilizing Zoobean’s Beanstack software, which facilitates reading programs for schools and libraries across the country, the library will offer youth and adult reading challenges.
Library patrons can register for multiple challenges, all of which will be offered in Spanish, too.
Prizes include gift cards to local merchants, free books and more, according to a release. To register, go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org and look under “Services,” or call 509-527-4550. Patrons may also download the free Beanstack Tracker app from their preferred app store and select Walla Walla Public Library as their home library.
All ages may participate. Patrons registering as 18 and older will be automatically entered into adult challenges, while those 17 and younger will be entered into youth challenges.
Being read to counts, too. For pre-readers, having a caregiver, sibling, friend or other reading buddy read to them counts toward prizes in each challenge.
A weekly leader board will feature the top readers in each category and challenge, to motivate participants to keep on reading.
The new digital platform allows participants to leave written and recorded reviews and complete interactive challenges and see what others have contributed.
Educators around the country fear the impact of the disrupted school year on kids’ reading progress — reading programs can help combat the “summer slide."