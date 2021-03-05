Library laptops may be checked out this spring
{child_byline}By ANNIE CHARNLEY EVELAND
of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin{/child_byline}
Walla Walla Technology Services and the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., teamed to make MacBook laptops available for checkout this spring, said library technician Annie Yetmez in a release.
When paired with an internet hotspot, a free, low-barrier source of internet access will be available to anyone with a library card.
Library Director Erin Wells said the biggest challenge in launching the new service was figuring out how to ensure computer activity from each user would be properly erased to protect patrons’ personal information.
A program Technology Services installed wipes all activity from the devices upon shutdown and restart, Annie said.
MacBooks run the iOS operating system, but the Microsoft Office Suite of Word, Excel and Powerpoint will be installed on the devices.
Erin said patrons can access all programs on the computers, but to protect against viruses, won’t be able to download and install new software.
Laptops, each with a protective carry case and charger, may be checked out for one week. Patrons will need to fill out additional paperwork upon checkout. There are no fees to borrow a MacBook, which can be reserved by calling the library at 509-527-4550 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or via a patron’s online account.
“Information poverty is the biggest issue we can help with ... information poverty has come to mean this issue of digital access,” said Young People’s Librarian Liz George.
Access to a MacBook will lessen digital barriers for library patrons most in need of those tools.
“If you have internet access in the form of an internet connection and a tablet, laptop, or desktop computer, you probably use it daily, if not constantly,” Annie said.
“If you’ve ever been stuck without internet, you know how anxiety-inducing it can be. Maybe you need to pay a bill right away to avoid a late charge, but you can only do so on the utility website. Maybe you need to submit a job application, but applications are only accepted via the company website.”
The library’s row of public computer terminals saw almost continuous daily use until the pandemic shut down public access. “Many patrons depended on those computers for access to job sites, online documents, government agency websites and other essential resources,” she said.
Even though the library began offering internet hotspots for checkout in November 2020, patrons still needed to supply a device, in the form of a WiFi-enabled phone, tablet, or computer. “Those without access to such devices were left out in the cold — sometimes literally, as people came to the door of the library searching for the internet access so essential to modern life.”
Find out more at 509-527-4550 or see wallawallawa.gov.
{child_tagline}
Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 or annieeveland@wwub.com.
{/child_tagline}