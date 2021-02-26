Not to be put off by the 11-month-old COVID-19 quarantine, the crew at The Liberty Theater in Dayton can be idle no longer.
The theater reopens this weekend with a film, and the stage has been set for March Magic, a variety special to be released virtually on March 26. The virtual show of about 1½ hours will be assembled from area talent.
Recorded videos of singing, dancing, acting and other performing talents may range from 1-10 minutes and must be submitted no later than March 12.
To sign up, email Meghan Bromley at liberty.online.variety@gmail.com. Include names, talent and rough time estimate for the video clip.
Do not use copyrighted material, but covers or a capella are OK. Not every video will be selected, but entrants can submit more than one video.
Organizers ask that participants be as physically distant as possible, for example, only work with family members or use masks.
In addition to the variety show, swashbuckler Zorro returns to the theater Friday, appropriately attired in a cape and mask, maybe sympatico with the world’s efforts not to spread the coronavirus.
The fictional Zorro’s alter ego, young nobleman Don Diego de la Vega, lived in Los Angeles during the early 19th century when it was under Spanish rule. Don Diego rode black stallion Tornado while masked and caped as master swordsman Zorro to defend Angelenos from political oppression.
The aptly titled 1998 film, “The Mask of Zorro,” screens for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the theater, 344 E. Main St.
Reserved seating is required. Sign up online in advance at ubne.ws/37GXpVy. Tickets will also be available at the lobby, if any seats are left. A cloth face covering or mask covering the nose and mouth is required. Arrive early for concessions, to prevent crowding in the lobby.
“The Mask of Zorro,” was the first film to screen when The Liberty reopened after restoration in 2001.
Starring Anthony Hopkins as the original Zorro and Antonio Banderas as his successor, the sweeping romantic adventure of love, honor, tragedy and triumph is set against Mexico’s fight for independence from the iron fist of Spain.
It’s rated PG-13 for some intense action and graphic violence, smoking and some suggestive scenes. It is not recommend for children or young teens.
Touchet Valley Arts Council, owner-operator of the historic Liberty Theater, has been hammered by quarantine closure in 2020 and thus unable to bring in funds to support its nonprofit efforts.
TVAC recently received a $5,000 support grant from Arts Washington. The Washington State Arts Commission, in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Commerce, made the CARES relief funding available to Washington state arts and cultural organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the grant application process based on such criteria as financial need, arts and cultural programming and the community served by the organization.
Many responded to the TVAC annual appeal. As of early February, donations totaled $37,250, greatly exceeding expectations. Because of All in WA, donations made through Blue Mountain Community Foundation will bring in another $31,320 in matching funds in March.
“We are financially stable, thanks to donations, grants and CARES funds, despite facing extra COVID costs and prolonged theater closure. We still expect reduced audience sizes, probably for many months, even after we reopen. We expect to depend more heavily on donations this coming year because our ticket income and concessions income will be much reduced,” according to a statement at libertytheater.org.
TVAC received a federal coronavirus grant of $12,500, for COVID-19-related support from the Washington State Department of Commerce, disbursed by CDP Washington and coordinated by the Port of Columbia.
Two indoor HEPA air purifiers, and an outside fresh-air intake controller have been added to help make air quality in the theater safe for patrons.
Call the theater at 509-382-1380 for more information.