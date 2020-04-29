Liberty Theater looks ahead to fall productions

Should audiences be allowed to congregate, The Liberty Theater stage in Dayton will be ready to come alive with “The Sound of Music” this fall.
“The annual fall musical ... will be even more important than we thought it would be,” said theater Manager Mike Ferrians in an e-newsletter. He and Brenda Henderson will be directing the story about the famous Von Trapp Family, who just before World War II want to escape the Nazis in Austria.
“It’s a love story set during a time of severe challenge and conflict. Music has always enabled us to endure, survive and realize how important we all are in the face of adversity,” Mike said.
He said people are singing and playing music to get through this challenging quarantine time.
“Even though I’m well aware of the power of music to shape, sustain and inspire, I’m still amazed at how critical the sound of music is to the soul during the pandemic.”
He’s performed on Facebook. “It keeps me feeling connected and contributing. Professional artists are recording from home, sharing free concerts. Families are singing together. Broadway musicals are streaming. Music helps us survive. It always has.”
Several of the first-release cinema films, the concerts and live plays and musicals the Liberty planned to feature, in this its 20th anniversary year as a restored theater, had to be canceled because of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order from Gov. Jay Inslee.
“We believe in what we do because we know how important it is for a strong, healthy, resilient and vibrant life together.” They are still planning on some version of the summer children’s film festival. And Missoula Children’s Theater is scheduled for Aug. 3-8. The Touchet Valley Arts Council nonprofit is holding a fundraiser to support its efforts. Find out more at libertytheater.org and facebook.com/libertytheater or call Mike at 509-382-1380.