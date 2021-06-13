After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a one-year hiatus in 2020, Walla Walla Public Schools resumed the Graduates of Distinction program with an in-person ceremony at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center on Monday, June 7.
This is the highest honor the school district bestows. These graduates have distinguished themselves in their communities and careers and continue to bring honor to the district, according to a release.
"This is the 23rd year of our Graduates of Distinction Program, established to recognize and honor the distinguished achievements of our high school graduates," said Superintendent Wade Smith. "In addition, we take time to pay tribute to school staff members who provided positive school experiences, and were inspirational in the lives of these graduates."
Honorees include:
Elizabeth “Libby” Frazier, Walla Walla High School Class of 1973. A retail business real estate expert who dedicates her time to serving the community. Inspirational staff member Linda Thorne was Frazier’s high school sociology teacher. “She was a great role model for me in the '70s — a professional woman juggling a job and family, and excelling at everything.”
Judith Ann Huntington, Wa-Hi Class of 1964. A health care leader who empowers nurses to better serve their communities. Johnny Dennis, Huntington’s physics and geometry teacher at Wa-Hi, is her most inspirational staff member. She remembers “he taught his students important critical thinking and study skills that are invaluable to this day.”
Garth Lindsey, Wa-Hi Class of 1962. A certified public accountant specializing in television industry financial operations. Lindsey tapped Wa-Hi music/choir teacher George White as his most inspirational staff member. Lindsey appreciated White’s “dedication to teaching music and his interest in his students. He instilled in me a love of music.”
Mike Monahan, Wa-Hi Class of 1960. National irrigation sales leader who champions health and fitness in the community. Wa-Hi football coach Felix Fletcher, was Monahan’s most inspirational staff member. Monahan remembers him with fondness as a coach and mentor.
Allison Bingham, Ph.D., Wa-Hi Class of 1977. A global leader focusing on improving health to move humanity forward. Junior high volleyball and basketball coach Diane Briggs inspired Bingham. They have been friends for 45 years and Briggs has mentored Bingham with unwavering dedication and support.
Kathy Covey, Wa-Hi Class of 1973. A pioneer in social services programs who broke down barriers for women in the community. Tom Barbour, Covey's high school psychology teacher, inspired her to go into the field of social work. “It was as much about how and what he taught as it was about how he taught and dealt with challenging students. He was an incredible teacher and human being,” Covey said.