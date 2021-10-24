"Sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me." The phrase was hip on the lips of a multitude during the 1960s. Everyone from Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels to screen star Goldie Hawn, Flip Wilson and fellow cast members from Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, comedian Milton Berle and even President Richard M. Nixon said or sang those iconic words.
And now members of the Kiwanis Club of Walla Walla are inviting the community to sock it to them during their fall sock drive.
Just as in 2020, project chairman Jay Gerbino said adult-sized socks will go to the homeless at the Sleep Center and kid-sized socks will be available through YMCA and YWCA programs.
Thejoyofsox.org notes "poor podiatric hygiene can affect people's health because they lack something as basic as a pair of new, clean socks."
Kiwanians will be on hand at three sock drop-off sites from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Super 1, 710 S. Ninth Ave., NAPA Auto Parts, 1830 E. Isaacs Ave., and at the Walla Walla County Courthouse near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Main Street. Super 1 and NAPA are co-sponsoring the project.
"Community members are invited to conduct mini sock drives from family, friends and co-workers and bring them to a collection site," Gerbino said. Or, if a special dropoff is needed, contact him at 509-200-0701 or jaybino13@gmail.com with questions.
Kiwanis Club of Walla Walla will celebrate its 100th anniversary in April 2022. The club was chartered on April 25, 1922.
Current President Daylan Gibbard is planning a grand celebration at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center with a dinner and recollection of the historical contributions made by Kiwanis in the Walla Walla area on Monday, April 25, 2022. Ticket information will be available in January 2022.
Among its projects that benefit the community, Gerbino said the Kiwanis Club spearheaded the creation of the Whitman Mission National Historical Site.
This small volunteer service club contributes most of its time, energy and funds to improve the lives of youth in our area. The local club board and officers work to right size our projects and fund raisers so members can find that happy balance of community service, fellowship and fun. If you are interested in getting more information or joining the local Kiwanis Club contact Jay Gerbino, Membership Chair at the phone number or email above. We currently meet via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month and are currently making arrangements for in-person lunch meetings.
