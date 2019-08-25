A fundraising Fly and Dine raffle to benefit Walla Walla Kiwanis Club will provide round-trip airfare for two, a one-night stay in a four-star hotel and dinner for two anywhere on the West Coast.
The last chance to get the $10 tickets will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla, 550 W. Rose St. The drawing will follow there at 3 p.m.
The club is selling 1,000 tickets. The prize includes travel in Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Utah and parts of Colorado. Alaska and Hawaii are excluded, which is noted on the tickets.
These tickets can be sold across state lines and the flight arrangements would be made to leave from the closest airport to the winner. All travel arrangements are through Paul Schneidmiller, owner of World Wide Travel. Winners can extend their trip at their own expense.
All proceeds stay in Walla Walla and go to various programs and service projects Kiwanis participates in, such as high school scholarships, youth sports, school supplies, YMCA, YWCA, Camp Fire and more, said Michelle Monda in a release.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Each club’s service projects are crucial to its community.
Walla Walla Kiwanis meets at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Courtyard by Marriott, 550 W. Rose St. and at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month for a night dinner meeting at a different site each time. See the online Kiwanis calendar ubne.ws/2QhwqJt for locations.
The informal meetings usually last an hour with a 20- to 30-minute program following a meal and brief reports. Attendees pay for their own meals and guests are welcome.
Founded on Jan. 21, 1915, the international service club promotes leadership for young people, health and education and serves community needs of its young people.
For more details, contact President Rose Kinney at 509-710-3199 or President-Elect (September) and Fundraiser Co-Chairwoman Nonda Gibbard at 509-520-6025. See wallawallakiwanis.org.