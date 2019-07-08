Walla Walla Kiwanis Club awarded annual college scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors Anya Griggs, and Amayrani Campos, both of College Place High School, and Lauren Ruthven, of DeSales Catholic High School.
Kiwanis awards scholarships
Annie Charnley Eveland
Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,
