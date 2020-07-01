Please paws for a moment and consider contributing food for the kittens in the care of Blue Mountain Humane Society.
It's kitten season there and they're nearly out of dry and wet food formulated for baby felines, according to a post on Facebook. The need for this food and heating pads is urgent, the post notes.
"If your fur babies are all grown up and you have extra to share, or if you see some next time you're out buying groceries, drop it off at the shelter," according to the post.
For more information, contact the shelter, 7 George St., at 509-525-2452 or execdirector@bluemountainhumane.org and see bluemountainhumane.org/.