Kirkman House Museum eyes travel opportunity to UK in 2021

“After a late breakfast took train for Ramsbottom … ,” Walla Walla entrepreneur William H. Kirkman recorded on Thursday, July 7, 1892, in his Journal of Summer Travel.
“This was the place of father’s birth and boyhood days and day was pleasantly spent with relatives and friends and in visiting old & familiar places of interest to father,” he wrote.
Ramsbottom, a market town in the metropolitan borough of Bury, Greater Manchester, England, figures into the life of W.H. for whom Kirkman House Museum is named. Because of Kirkman, the museum is planning a Grand Tour of Great Britain from July 31-Aug. 12, 2021, that will immerse participants in its history and culture and show how one of Walla Walla’s most prominent 19th century citizens started out in life.
The itinerary begins in Edinburgh, Scotland, then heads south through Ainwick, Newcastle, Dunham, York, Ramsbottom, Manchester, Liverpool, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Cardiff, Bath, Bournemouth, Stonehenge and London.
The trip has not been booked yet because of safe travel concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers are gauging interest and encouraging anyone who might like to go to learn more about it and then sign up to receive emailed updates.
A longtime member of the museum board of directors, Rick Tuttle has been interested in touring Ireland and England to see where William and wife Isabella Kirkman grew up and gain context to their lives. To that end, a museum group toured Ireland in 2019.
“I’ve visited many of the places on (the Britain) tour in 1993 and 2019 and am very excited to go back and share them with you,” he said on the website. He and wife Patti Tuttle did reconnaissance to check out places in Britain for this upcoming trip.
“Hardships endured by (William and Isabella) and their families motivated them to look for a better life in a new country. Their saga has many twists and turns but ultimately ended here in Walla Walla with great success,” Rick said.
“On our special day to visit William’s hometown of Ramsbottom you will travel in his footsteps and gain a greater understanding of the times and place in which he lived. The experience will then provide a greater appreciation of his life journey, which ultimately led him to be one of the area’s most wealthy and influential men,” Rick said.
Travel company GoAhead generally picks four-star properties that are used to handling groups. They pick centrally located, well-appointed hotels and offer a buffet-style breakfast. “We never starved on the Ireland trip,” Rick said.
Hotels will be booked a month or two before arrival so specific hotels will not be presented now, as they’re subject to change.
Experienced guide Colm Austin was so popular on the museum-sponsored Ireland tour that he’s expected to return for the England outing. Raised in and a current resident of Belfast, Ireland, Colm works for the BBC there when not doing tours.
“He is very organized and took very good care of the group and was always available to facilitate any special request. We loved his sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed the daily Irish folk tales and history lessons. We now know all about Brexit and how its complexities affect Great Britain and Ireland. Colm has led the tour of Great Britain before and is looking forward to leading our tour,” Rick said.
GoAhead will work with travelers on air, lodging and airport transportation arrangements for those who wish to stay or arrive early.
The nonprofit Kirkman House Museum celebrates more than 150 years of Walla Walla history and the Kirkman family saga through preservation, education, events and exhibits.
If interested in the trip join the email list. A no-obligation presentation will be made at the museum, perhaps later this year.
Find the email signup at the bottom of the page online at ubne.ws/2UynUWz.