A few pictures to show you the fun our young people had and our volunteers in action. JA Volunteers from our communities – always giving back; you are exceptional and deeply appreciated! Thank you!
Junior Achievement - Walla Walla Valley was able to have our BIG JA in a Day at John Sager Middle School on March 4th, a week before social distancing and large gatherings were mandated by Governor Inslee. Twelve (12) JA volunteers inspired, encouraged and taught students in grades 6 - 8 all about:
the global marketplace and the ways in which countries buy and sell from each other – 6th grade students (great conversations with students with
what’s going on in our world at this time);
the importance of being financially responsible, learning to spend wisely within a budget, save and invest, use credit cautiously and to protect their
personal finances – 7th grade students;
what it takes to be an entrepreneur and turn an idea into a business through design-thinking as a problem-solving process – 8th grade students.
Working together with the amazing administrative staff at John Sager Middle School and their incredible team of teachers, the following dedicated JA Volunteers helped almost 400 middle school students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world:
6th Grade: The Columbia REA team: Scott Kasenga (filled in for Doug Case who was out ill), Scott Owens, Grant Glaus, Charlie DeSalvo
7th Grade: The Banner Bank team: Craig Sievertsen, Casey Waddell, Scott Witt, Evan Crane
8th Grade: Paula Stahlheber (Banner Bank), Tom Osborn (Bonneville Power Administration), Matthew Richerzhagen (Clean n’ Dry), Ben Leitch (35th + Butter)