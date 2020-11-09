To honor all veterans, Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Blue Devil Cadet Battalion will present a YouTube live virtual assembly at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Cadets prepared a commemorative program, said battalion Cadet Commander Lt. Col. Ramon Lopez, in a release. Veterans and guests are encouraged to log into the virtual assembly at rebrand.ly/wahiassembly.
"Veterans of all periods and conflicts, including the Cold War, from all branches including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and all their components, active, reserve, guard and retired will be recognized for their service to the nation," Ramon said.
"This event is intended for all veterans, their families, survivors, friends of veterans and the general public. Please share this invitation with every veteran you know," said senior Army instructor Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Marrero.