Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps' two competitive shooting teams have been nationally ranked for more than 10 years and in that time have traveled to as many as 20 competitive rifle matches annually.
The need for funds are ongoing to cover those travel expenses and other equipment for the 15 to 20 top shooting athletes in the program.
Local conservation group Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever for many years has supported JROTC during annual BMPF fundraisers by purchasing a shotgun for raffle, selling tickets and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to supplement the JROTC rifle team’s budget, said BMPF Public Relations Officer Brad Trumbo.
Funds raised by BMPF, the Walla Walla Army Reserve Organization of America and other local donors go into an endowment set up with Midway USA in 2012. Midway USA matches the funds raised and the JROTC can withdraw up to five percent of the endowment each year for equipment, ammunition, team travel and competition registration fees. This year donors contributed $3,000.
The JROTC 2021 endowment payout was more than $8,000, said Mark Mebes, JROTC instructor and rifle team coach.
In a normal year, varsity shooters can expect invitations to shoot in local, regional and national matches in up to eight different states, Mebes said. Preliminary match results suggest invitations to national-level matches this summer in Ohio, Alabama or Michigan.
JROTC presents the flags, a cadet occasionally sings the National Anthem and the cadet captain of the rifle team delivers a summary of the prior year using Midway USA endowment funds at the annual BMPF fundraiser banquet. Mebes describes it a "state of the union address of sorts.” The cadet captain's public speaking opportunity also informs the community of how financial donations support the team.
BMPF unfortunately canceled the 2021 fundraiser banquet, typically held the last Saturday in February, because of the coronavirus pandemic. BMPF and ROA efforts to raise funds over this last year didn't fare well, Trumbo said. Raffle ticket sales were down so ROA Lt. Col Ben Morris reached out to BMPF to work together for fundraising.
Their memberships sold 548 raffle tickets and received additional donations, raising $3,000 for the JROTC’s Midway USA endowment. BMPF’s concurrent 10-gun raffle in lieu of the annual banquet was also wildly successful, Trumbo said.
"Community support has been foundational to each of these organizations over the years, and BMPF relies on membership support. With the cancellation of BMPF’s 2021 banquet, many memberships have not been renewed," Trumbo said.
To keep in the loop for upcoming BMPF youth and family hunting and shooting opportunities, memberships can be renewed with Tami Wass at bmpfbanquetchair@gmail.com.
Author note: My husband, Dan Eveland, currently serves as BMPF president.