At the end of August, Lt. Col. Bill Bialozor will wrap up his 11-year tenure as senior Army instructor with the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Blue Devils Battalion at Walla Walla High School.
Headed north, he will open a new JROTC program at University High School in the Spokane Valley, starting after Labor Day.
Wa-Hi principal Ron Higgins cited Bill’s gifts as an invaluable role model for all their students, one who’s served as a life coach, mentor and great school leader.
“He relates so well to students regardless of their previous life experiences. He has almost single-handedly turned around the lives and the life trajectory of hundreds of student cadets, making them successful, contributing members of society,” Ron said.
An example of this impact comes from a former cadet captain who served as JROTC Battalion information and promotion officer and graduated from Wa-Hi in 2017. Brighlee Ferguson learned from Bill that perception is reality and leading isn’t management — “it requires empathy and understanding” — and “if you want to see change you need to be the change you want to see. While actively in the program, I realized these were important lessons though now as an adult I realize how vastly important they truly are. Lastly, while I’m sad to see ‘the Sir’ go, I’m glad to know he’s going to spread his knowledge to other communities,” Brighlee said.
“LTC Bialozor entrusted me with the responsibilities of being the Battalion fitness officer,” said Michael Walters, Wa-Hi Class of 2017 and a former cadet captain. “Through this he taught me to build a layer of thick skin. Thanks to him, I gained an abundance of leadership qualities that are difficult to obtain elsewhere and that I use almost every day now. I am truly thankful for everything he has done for me.”
Currently attending Walla Walla Community College, Michael is a member of the Washington Army National Guard.
“(Bill’s) been willing to guide those who many thought were wayward and help them feel a part of a program and part of our school. He’s helped many find purpose in their lives and improve relationships with all those around them,” Ron said.
Bill’s work has focused on bringing out the talents and instilling confidence in students who participate in the JROTC program. “We truly have wonderful young adults in our community. That, by far, is the most difficult part of moving on to Spokane,” Bill said.
“The hidden joy particularly at the high school is having the honor of watching young people become adults. Being a part of their lives and maybe helping them find their own path is truly special,” Bill said.
“It is no exaggeration to say that without Lt. Col. Bill Bialozor, my life would have taken a completely different path,” said John Gossett, a former cadet colonel who served as battalion and camp commander and graduated in 2013 from Wa-Hi. “He showed me that I had potential and that things like character, honesty and courage were not just inborn traits but could be developed. Thanks to his leadership and guidance, I have found a career I love and a passion to serve the people serving our country. Simply put, I would not be the man I am today without Colonel Bill.”
A priority for Bill when he assumed command of the program was to ensure everyone at Wa-Hi could have the opportunity to participate in any facet of the program.
“When the first male students indicated that they wanted to be a part of the unarmed drill team, we decided it was the proper time to honorably retire the name ‘Sponsors.’” The once all-girls precision marching team has been the Wa-Hi Unarmed Drill team since.
“Any member of the JROTC program can participate on the Unarmed Drill Team. In fact, any member of the program can participate in any team, any class and any event. Period,” Bill said.
“Our military has slowly opened all doors so that the ability to pursue any particular job is based on capability and not gender,” he added.
Furthermore, he’s proud the JROTC program has become inclusive for anyone who wishes to try. “Wa-Hi is a place where students can and should take a variety of classes and participate in as many activities as they can to find their true passion. As teachers, we are here to make that possible. We guide and support and present possibilities.”
The program, like many others at Wa-Hi, is comprised of a host of groups focused on providing students opportunities they might not otherwise have, Bill said.
Wa-Hi Class of 1970 alum Paul Schneidmiller is a member of the WWHS JROTC Curriculum Committee. He said, “I think the great contribution that Lt. Col. Bialozor brought to the program here was his vision and executive leadership. With those, he made the curriculum much more comprehensive and gave it a powerful set of life skills for the cadets. All of the historic leadership opportunities still exist in the program, of course, but the students also gain practical insights into life beyond high school with preparation for higher education, financial literacy through partnering with a major local financial institution and a tremendous focus on self-reliance and individual responsibility.”
The school and district provide the base structure and funding for JROTC. Local boosters promote the program within the community and shepherd support, Bill said.
Parents and volunteers attend events — sometimes overnight. A number of external organizations provide matching funds that go into a trust fund.
Gene Gossett, a Wa-Hi Class of 1964 alum and U.S. Navy veteran with service in Vietnam, is a founding member and president of the Wa-Hi JROTC Booster Club. He credits Bill with his son’s success.
“As a parent of a cadet in this program, I watched my son grow through various leadership opportunities, which prepared him for college. He went on to the Air Force senior ROTC program at Central Washington University and is now a serving USAF officer. I’m convinced that his success today is due in great measure to the role model provided by Col. Bialozor, whose mentoring and guidance is a great example for every cadet who passes through the program. I think his commitment is a large part of why we started the Booster Club.”
The Army provides a significant amount of financial support for staffing, organizational equipment and student travel for the JROTC program. Their support network is focused on student learning, engagement and growth on instructional and experiential levels.
“The focus of JROTC is simply to motivate young people to be better citizens,” Bill said. “Wa-Hi JROTC students continue to exceed our expectations every day as proud members of our wonderful Walla Walla Valley community.”
Bill hails from Spokane and graduated from Gonzaga University before joining the military. He was commissioned a field artillery officer and later became an aviator who flew Army helicopters. He served tours in Germany, South Korea, Afghanistan and several places stateside. His last assignment before retirement was as a professor of military science at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
Ron feels the JROTC program will continue to thrive as part of the school’s long history of traditions and success. “Sgt. Mark Mebes will continue to help in the program — focusing on continuing the rifle marksmanship side of things — and we are currently seeking a strong leader to take over Lt. Col. Bialozor’s position as the senior army instructor of Walla Walla High School’s JROTC program.”
“We will miss him tremendously and also wish him well as he looks to begin a brand new program at University High School in Spokane’s Central Valley School District,” Ron said.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.