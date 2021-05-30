Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets were honored for excellence and the 2021-22 Blue Devil Battalion leadership team was named during the corps' annual Military Ball Sunday evening, May 23, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Senior Army Instructor Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Tony Marrero and Army Instructor and rifle team coach Sgt. 1st Class Mark Mebes hosted the event, which was organized by the 2021 cadet senior class.
During the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020, when students learned from home, the rifle team was able to compete in several matches throughout the 2020-21 cycle while in strict compliance with all COVID-19 restrictions.
The Blue Devil Battalion chain of command and staff for the graduating class of 2021-22 includes:
Capt. Wyatt Hutson, S1 responsible for all personnel actions; Capt. Ashley Goulette, S2 responsible for security and intelligence; Capt. Joseph Schille, S3 responsible for operations and training; Capt. Shandra Fine, S4 responsible for logistics and supply; Capt. Rowan Hart, S5 responsible for public affairs; Capt. Ezra Calvert, S6 responsible for technology who will also command the Armed Drill Team; Capt. Cassidy Hanson, Rifle Commander who will also command the competitive Rifle Teams; Maj. Nicole Hicks, Executive Officer who will also command the Unarmed Drill Team.
The Battalion Command Team includes the senior officer and non-commissioned officer who are responsible for everything the organization does or fails to do. The new cadet battalion commander will be Lt. Col. Maxwell Wooster, who will also command the Physical Training Team. The command sergeant major will be Nicole Hunter, who will also command the Blue Devil Honor Guard.
The following cadets received awards:
Most Improved Competitive Teams: Cpl. Chanze Martz, Unarmed Drill Team, Most Improved Cadet; Cpl. Aviella Wilson, Color Guard 1 Most Improved Cadet; Cpl. Tazie Betzler, Color Guard 2 Most Improved Cadet; Sgt. Gerry Soto, Fitness Team Most Improved Cadet; Staff Sgt. Raquelle Justice, Rifle Team Most Improved Cadet.
Senior Army Instructor Leadership Award (LET stands for Leadership Education and Training, levels represent years in the JROTC Program. "LET 1" is a first-year cadet, not necessarily a high school freshman): Pfc. Lana Schaff, LET 1; Staff Sgt. Benjamin Nelson, LET 2; 1st Lt. Ezra Calvert, LET 3; Capt. Daniel Girardin, LET 4.
JROTC Distinguished Service Award: Cpl. Aviella Wilson, LET 1; Staff Sgt. Kaden Kerr, LET 2; 1st Lt. Nicole Hicks, LET 3; Capt. Jazmyn Paul, LET 4.
Additional awards: Staff Sgt. Mercedez Logan, Washington Army National Guard Cadet Excellence Award; 1st Lt. Joseph Schille, Reserve Officers Association JROTC Achievement Award; 1st Lt. Rowan Hart, Association of the United States Army Cadet of the Year; Cpl. Chanze Martz, 82d Airborne Division Award; 1st Lt. Shandra Fine, Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Committee ROTC Medal; Pfc. Zuzim Garcia, Sons of the American Revolution; Cpl. Micah Vawter, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War; Capt. Alex Dubeau, American Veterans ROTC recognition award; 1st Lt. Maxwell Wooster, American Legion Award for scholastic excellence; Cadet 1st Lt. Nicole Hicks; American Legion Award for Military Excellence; 1st Sgt. Cassidy Hanson, American Legion Award for Marksmanship; 2nd Lt. Jessalee Wilks and Staff Sgt. Mercedez Logan, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States JROTC Citation and Award; 1st Sgt. Cassidy Hanson, Military Order of the World Wars; Maj. Shaunia Marek, Patrick Henry Patriotic Service Award; 1st Sgt.Wyatt Hutson, Combat Veteran’s International Award; Maj. Kevin Edelman, Military Order of Daedalians; 1st Sgt. Jacob Carlile, Non-Commissioned Officers Association; Lt. Col. Ramon Lopez-Gutierrez and Maj. Kevin Edelman, Mike Dunham Distinguished Leadership Award; Pfc. Ami Cross and Cpl. Thad Griffith, Commander’s Commendation Medal; Maj. Shawnia Marek, Distinguished Cadet; 1st Lt. Maxwell Wooster, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry JROTC Achievement Award.
Superior Cadets: Cpl. Sara Justice, LET 1; Staff Sgt.Raquelle Justice, LET 2; Cadet 1st Sgt.Nicole Hunter, LET 3; Cadet Capt. Braden Holgate, LET 4.
The mission of JROTC is to help cadets learn to be better citizens. They learn military history, precision drill and ceremonies, marksmanship and leadership skills. The Wa-Hi “Blue Devil” Cadet Battalion competes in drill competitions and marksmanship events around the region.
For more information call the Wa-Hi JROTC department at 509-527-3035 or email wwhs_rotc@wwps.org .