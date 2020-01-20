JROTC Boosters plan benefit dinner Jan. 25

JROTC Booster Club is accepting sponsors and selling tickets for its fundraiser dinner Saturday, said Heidi Kincheloe, vice-chairwoman and event lead organizer.
The event to benefit Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets will be at 6 p.m. at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Table sponsorships are $100 and tickets are $35 per person. All tickets are being sold in advance and none will be available at the door.
“This dinner is being done for and by the cadets and will fund things the drill and marksmanship teams need at competitive meets, at home and when traveling that aren’t covered by regular school district funds,” Heidi said.
Such incidentals include Blue Devil team spirit apparel and travel expenses, according to a Boosters charter member.
It’s “all about these future leaders, our young adults in the program who bring such incredible visibility to our community and this high school, around the region and even around the country,” said Gene Gossett, Boosters president and founder.
“Their success depends on you and community partners like the HAPO Credit Union who have stepped up again to be the title sponsor for the fundraiser again this year.”
For more information about the fundraiser, call Gene at 509-520-0778. For other details, see wahijrotcboosters.org or contact wahijrotcboosters@gmail.com.
Breakfast fundraiser for JA set
Ignite the Spark is a fundraising breakfast benefiting Junior Achievement of Washington throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
The event will begin with networking at 7 a.m. March 19 in The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, followed by a program from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
JA is dedicated to educating students in grades K-12 about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.
RSVP via Nancy Brown, area manager for the Walla Walla Valley, at nancyb@jawashington.org.