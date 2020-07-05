Japan Rotary chapter aids Walla Walla health professionals

Several teams of coronavirus frontline workers in Walla Walla have benefited from personal protective equipment through the thoughtful, generous and timely response of the Rotary Club of Sasayama, Japan.
Club president Takeo Kawai reached out to sister club Rotary Club of Walla Walla to offer assistance, reported Rotarian Maryann Cole in a release.
In a letter to local club president Jan Corn, Takeo wrote, “We are pleased to have been able to continue our long friendship with your club. We are very grateful to have received the donations from your club following the Japan earthquake in 2011. As a result we were able to support the affected area in collaboration with your club.”
Sasayama club Rotarian and former president Keiichi Fujii heard the coronavirus was in the Walla Walla Valley and there was a shortage of personal protection equipment here. Keiichi informed his club of the opportunity to be of service to Walla Walla, Takeo said.
Sasayama club International Service chair Masato Nakai and Keiichi coordinated a donation between clubs, making extensive international shipping arrangements and Walla Walla received face shields for local medical and health centers.
Rotarian Candi Walmsley coordinated distribution of 240 hospital-grade shields and 1,000 shields usable in non-medical sittings. “This project really was a team effort and emblematic of the importance of connections,” Candi said.
Medical face shields went to the Walla Walla Fire Department, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Walla Walla University for student laboratory use. Rotarian Patty Martin coordinated he distribution of supplies to local dental offices.
The cities of Walla Walla and Sasayama initially established a connection in 1972 and soon further relationships developed, including through Rotary. Early into the Sasayama-Walla Walla relationship between the cities Keiichi and his father, Schioichi Fujii, then mayor of Sasayama, visited Walla Walla. Later when a high school student exchange program was developed, Keiichi became the 1974-75 Walla Walla High School exchange student.
Expressing appreciation for the donation of face shields from Rotarians in Sasayama, Jan said "their members demonstrate such dedication to the relationship between our cities and our clubs. Through the many decades, Keiichi’s commitment to our area is still strong. He even participates in our online club meetings on Thursdays at noon — which is a very early hour in Japan!”
Several Sasayama and Walla Walla Rotarians have met at international conventions and at other times over the years. Past club president Todd Brandenburg said he met a large group of Rotarians from the Sasayama club at the international convention in 2018 in Toronto. “We felt so welcomed by them, and it was a pleasure to greet each other in person. Rotary connects like a worldwide family,” Todd said.
Rotary International built its mission, membership, and service on an international structure, Maryann said. Rotarians from more than 200 countries provide diverse experiences and skills that enhance the planning and completion of cooperative international humanitarian service projects.
Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club meets online Thursdays at noon via Zoom and is live-streamed on Facebook. The program features a community interest program, discussion of service, and club fellowship. For more details on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.