Italian Sister City benefit dinner set for Feb. 29

The Cannara Italian Sister City Exchange Project is hosting a benefit dinner Feb. 29 at Amavi Cellars, 3796 Peppers Bridge Road.
Cugini Italian Import and Deli will serve up the family-style Italian dinner at 6 p.m. Seats at the dinner are $125.
Each ticket sold will help build upon the legacy of local Italian heritage and provide young people the opportunity to experience Italian culture firsthand in Cannara, Italy, Walla Walla’s second sister city.
The event is for those 21 and older. For tickets go to ubne.ws/2uwfJ2C.
Sasayama, Japan, and Walla Walla also share sister city status.
CPHS students score at contest
Many of the College Place High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter members who competed in regional competition at Columbia Basin College in Pasco on Feb. 7 are eligible for state competition April 8-11 in Spokane.
Students who placed in the top six of their various events include:
Tamra Ostrander: Marketing, first, Social Media Campaign, second; Alex Smith: Advertising, second; Sam Mitsourov: Computer Applications, second, Spreadsheet Applications, second, Word Processing, third; Huston Gallaway, Computer Problem Solving, second, Networking Concepts, third; Ian Scholl: Broadcast Journalism, third, Health Care Administration, fourth; Mayra Campa, Business Ethics Team, third; Cristal Ibarra: Business Ethics Team, third; Emily Martinez: Business Ethics Team, third; and Tiana Tran: Spreadsheet Applications third, Word Processing, fourth.
Richard Pontius also competed. Travis Bradford, Southeast Region vice president, served as event emcee.
FBLA adviser and career and technical education teacher Scott Reardon was pleased with the results.
He said the group is for student leaders preparing for careers in business, management, entrepreneurship and technology. Students can compete in up to 94 different events across high school and middle school grades.
Fundraiser set Feb. 27
The fifth annual spaghetti dinner Feb. 27 will raise funds for the Walla Walla Valley Farm to School program.
From 4:30-7:30 p.m., a spaghetti meal will be served at The Maple Counter Cafe, 209 E. Alder St.
The cost is $15 per adult, $8 per child and $2 for soda and &7 for wine.