Saferide4kids.com reports the leading cause of death for children ages 3-14 in the U.S. is motor vehicle crashes, according to car seat statistics.
In 2017 in the U.S., 794 children ages 12 years and younger died as occupants in motor vehicle crashes — 37 percent who were not restrained.
More than 128,000 children in this age range were injured in car crashes.
“Many of these injuries and deaths can be prevented. Placing children in age- and size-appropriate car seats and booster seats reduces serious and fatal injuries by more than half.
Also consider that nine out of 10 kids are incorrectly secured in their booster seats.
To ensure your children are not in this number, on National Car Seat Check Day Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition Child Passenger Safety Team is sponsoring a car seat check up event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Walla Walla Fire District 4 Station 41, 2251 S. Howard St.
Nationally certified car seat technicians will be on hand for the free event and kids will receive coloring books and stickers.
“School is in session. You made sure they had paper, pencils, crayons and healthy snacks but are you sure they’re riding in the correct car or booster seat,” said Nancy McClenny-Walters, Traffic Safety Coalition Target Zero manager.