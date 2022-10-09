It’s been three years since we have been able to do an “open library” fundraiser, said Friends of the Walla Walla Public Library member Jackie George.
The group will host a benefit sale featuring a variety of lightly used DVDs, books on tape and CDs, music CDs, and hardback, paperback, children’s and coffee table books. All books will be sold for $3 or less.
The event is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, in the library’s Crew Space, 238 E. Alder St.
“These are nearly new materials in excellent condition,” George said. Special bargains will be available after noon on Saturday.
Friends of the Library strives to foster a positive relationship between the Walla Walla Public Library and the community, secure volunteers and raise funds to support the library. Members promote library services and resources while sharing their love of books with the community, George said.
Membership is free and open to all who are interested in working for a better library. An application can be found at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
For more information contact Library Director Erin Wells at 509-524-4433 or Friends of the Library President Valerie Nelson at 509-240-8463 or visit the library and pick up an application there.
“We generally fund $6,000-$8,000 a year in books, materials, programs and “things” that supplement the library budget,” George said.
Among these have been Summer Reading Program prizes and programs; Book Club in a Bag for adult reading clubs; volunteer and staff recognition; and nn ice maker, microwave and dishwasher for staff use.
