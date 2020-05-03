Intervention Specialist Melito Ramirez works with Walla Walla High School students struggling with issues of substance abuse, mental health and more. He also builds connections with their families and the community to provide them with the support and resources they need to succeed.
Educational Service District 123 tapped Melito for its 2020 Regional Classified Employee of the Year honors from a pool of highly qualified nominees, according to a release from ESD 123.
The honors program recognizes excellence in the work of public school employees, including paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, food service workers and others. Nominations may be made by anyone for a classified public school employee. The award is overseen by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Nominations are sent to the regional coordinator at each ESD, who in turn selects a regional winner. Melito is one of nine regional winners who will go on to compete for the State Classified Employee of the Year award.
He's worked in education for more than 40 years and has been at Wa-Hi since 2007. Each letter written to recommend Melito for nomination recognizes his ability to build strong relationships with students and their parents, opening clear and honest dialogues in order to determine root problems and find solutions.
"Whether it is supporting struggling students, serving as advisor for the Latino Club, or organizing an adult evening school program for community members to learn English or Spanish, he puts the needs of his students and community first," according to the statement.
“Watching (students) walk at graduation knowing all of the struggle they overcame makes it all worthwhile,” he said. “ … It prepares me for the next year and the challenges that come with it.”
Melito's "leadership, relationship-building and impact on the community exemplifies the qualities of a State Classified Employee of the Year," the ESD release stated.