A local instructor who believes introducing music to students early on has lasting benefits has been tapped as Columbia Basin Region Music Educator of the Year by the Washington Music Educators Association.
The WMEA will honor Sharpstein Elementary music teacher Lori Parnicky during its music conference in February.
Lori has been employed by Walla Walla Public Schools for 18 years, according to a release.
“Lori is a tremendous music educator and a great advocate for music in Walla Walla,” said Roger Garcia, district music coordinator.
“From her work in her classes at Sharpstein Elementary School, her private teaching at Whitman College and Walla Walla University and her performing with the Walla Walla Symphony, her impact on Walla Walla is far and wide.”
Lori said it’s important to expose students to music at a young age to give them rhythm and pitch they can use throughout their lives. She said musical experience has also been linked to improved test scores.