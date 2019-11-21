Thousands of people in our state and across the country, many of them teens, are being impacted by lung injuries from vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Nov. 13 that new government figures show more than 2,172 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska and 42 deaths have been confirmed.
An ongoing investigation into the exact cause of the lung injuries is underway — and there are loads of questions.
Local experts will talk about what they do know at the Dec. 9 meeting, “Clearing the Air about Vaping: A Parent Education Night.” There will be local information and resources from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Southgate Auditorium, formerly General Hospital, 1111 S. Second Ave.
Speakers include Timothy A. Davidson, critical care medicine — pulmonology, Providence SMMC; Amy Osterman, Youth Marijuana and Tobacco Prevention coordinator, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health; and Matthew Joscelyn, tobacco cessation at Providence SMMC.
Sponsored by Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the presentation is geared toward parents, adults and youths 12 and older to learn the facts about vaping.
For more information, contact Peggy Needham at pneedham@co.walla-walla.wa.us or 509-524-2684.
Veterans Memorial Pool passes for 2020
The city of Walla Walla is offering passes ahead of the spring summer season at Veterans Memorial Pool.
Whether serious or recreational swimmers, the outdoor aquatic center has something for families and participants of all abilities and ages.
A notice from the city Parks Department notes 109 swimming days are on the calendar to use swim passes. “Early purchasing ensures the best price of the season,” according to the release.
Passes are available for families, youths, seniors, veterans and adults.
All season passes can be purchased online at ubne.ws/2XvvHo8 or at the Parks & Recreation main office at 55 E. Moore St.
For more information or questions, please call 527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.us.