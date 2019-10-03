For the Schulke family of Mud Creek Farms north of Walla Walla, raising pumpkins is a deeply personal endeavor.
Since 2007, Jeff, wife Kara, son Campbell and daughter Emerson have grown the gourds in 27 varieties with hues from traditional orange, white and pink to blue and green, in big, small, tall, short, round and skinny shapes and sizes with big or little stems.
The purpose from that bounty is to raise funds that benefit Ronald McDonald House in memory of their beloved son and brother Cooper, who at 7 1/2 died in 2002 from a brain tumor.
Over the course of his treatment, from diagnosis at age 5 in August 2000 to subsequent surgeries, the family received lodging in a Ronald McDonald House for weeks or months at a time.
“You go there, your life is in a wreck ... and you’re going to be there three months, what do you do? You live two and a half hours away, you can’t commute, you’ve got to be right there,” he said in a Sept. 30 Capital Press interview. “You have to live some place. It is definitely geared towards us who live in the rural areas.”
Each year on the last Sunday of September the family harvests the 3- to 4-acre pumpkin patch, said Jeff, who had just stepped off a tractor at the farm on Wednesday morning.
With the farm being so remote, the Schulkes make it easy for donors to contribute to the fundraiser by hauling their gourds into town.
A display of Schulke-grown pumpkins is outside Hot Mama’s Espresso, 1447 W. Pine St. and in Waitsburg at Nancy’s Dream Garden Center, 503 W. Second St., and expected soon at Mr C’s Smoked Meat and Cheeses, 405 Preston Ave.
“Pick your pumpkin and drop a donation in the can,” Jeff said. Payment is done on the “karma system,” he said. “Put what you can in there.”
Jeff said spotty record-keeping early on means he’s not entirely sure how much has been raised for nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities, perhaps $300 the first year, $600 the next. In the past four years, they set a $15,000 goal and each year have surpassed it, raising more than $18,000.
About Cooper, Jeff told the Capital press, “He was just a great little kid, he was very sociable, he went into every room and talked to everybody. He was a really happy little guy.”