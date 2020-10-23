The coronavirus pandemic and increased racial strife are pushing changes in college curricula, according to an article in The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Students, faculty, college leaders and higher-education experts, Whitman College included, told The Chronicle, that with the country traumatized, the content and delivery of academic programs must reflect that reality.
“We need not just mourn with our students but empower them to understand the context of the moment, the history of their community and ways they can be active agents in improving society,” said Melanye Price, a professor of political science at Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black institution in Texas.
Whitman made “Race, Violence, and Health” its theme for the 2020-21 academic year. The Chronicle reports it encompasses “Introduction to Race and Ethnic Studies;” a course about the U.S.-Mexico border; “Before Germs and Genetics,” which explores how “ideas about bodies from the century before ‘germ theory’” when white elites obsessed about heredity, race and human variation, “can challenge our 21st-century notions of ‘science’ and ‘modernity;’” and “Death and Afterlife," which looks at “death by COVID-19 and racial and other forms of violence in our contemporary moment” serving as “the touchstone for readings and assignments.”
Whitman’s global-studies center will host guest lectures and workshops. Anna Taft of the Tandana Foundation will lead one on how racial disparities affect community development and public-health projects in Ecuador and Mali.
Whitman's yearlong theme impacts basic science courses too, such as how a unit on protein analysis might use the coronavirus as an example and mathematical modeling can feature COVID-19 infection rates and patterns, The Chronicle reported.
Whitman takes the theme into its department of art history and visual-culture studies, which is looking at “decolonizing” its courses.
The pandemic and racial reckoning accelerated that trend, said the department’s chair Lisa Uddin, also an associate professor. “You can’t bracket that anymore. That is not a week in the syllabus. That is the syllabus,” she said. If students are examining the architect Walter Gropius’s Bauhaus designs, for example, they should consider how race factors into who is exposed or surveilled.
“You can’t be in the truth business and avoid these conversations,” said W. Joseph King, president of Lyon College in Arkansas, and a founder and principal of Academic Innovators, a consulting company.
Colleges are offering new classes on racial history and social justice. They are infusing those themes into existing courses, strengthening bridges across disciplines in the sciences and the humanities, starting new minors, creating equity-and-justice centers, and hiring ethnic-minority specialists in neglected topics, The Chronicle reported.
The intent is to deepen students’ understanding but also, "in concert with co-curricular and extracurricular study groups and clubs, to offer students in underrepresented minority groups a deeper sense of belonging. Many of these initiatives were in the works before Covid-19, the death of George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed, but they have been energized, accelerated, expanded."