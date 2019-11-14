Every December, tucked away inside Die Brücke Building, 38 E. Main St., Walla Walla Community Hospice hosts a Tree of Life ceremony and fundraiser.

The long standing Hospice tradition will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.

This month and throughout December, individuals may memorialize loved ones during the holiday season and dedicate a light on the tree in memory of or in honor of a loved one, according to Hospice’s website, wwhospice.org.

The name of the honored person is printed on a paper ornament and placed on the tree. The names are also inscribed in the Tree of Life book.

A reading of all the names in the Tree of Life book is followed by a candle lighting ceremony with music and refreshments, during the Tree of Life ceremony.

Commemorative ornaments from previous years may be purchased for $10.

Contact the office to find out which years are available, at 1067 Isaacs Ave., 509-525-5561 or info@wwhospice.org

Prescott Lions plans breakfast

Members of Prescott Lions Club raise funds during a monthly breakfast at their club on the corner of Highway 124 & D Street in Prescott

From 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday Lions will dish up a hot breakfast of all-you-can-eat eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, juice and coffee. The cost is $10 per person.

For more details, contact Sue Kimzey at susieq069@msn.com or 509-981-1831. Find out more about the club at facebook.com/prescottlionsclub.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,