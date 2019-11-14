Every December, tucked away inside Die Brücke Building, 38 E. Main St., Walla Walla Community Hospice hosts a Tree of Life ceremony and fundraiser.
The long standing Hospice tradition will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
This month and throughout December, individuals may memorialize loved ones during the holiday season and dedicate a light on the tree in memory of or in honor of a loved one, according to Hospice’s website, wwhospice.org.
The name of the honored person is printed on a paper ornament and placed on the tree. The names are also inscribed in the Tree of Life book.
A reading of all the names in the Tree of Life book is followed by a candle lighting ceremony with music and refreshments, during the Tree of Life ceremony.
Commemorative ornaments from previous years may be purchased for $10.
Contact the office to find out which years are available, at 1067 Isaacs Ave., 509-525-5561 or info@wwhospice.org
Prescott Lions plans breakfast
Members of Prescott Lions Club raise funds during a monthly breakfast at their club on the corner of Highway 124 & D Street in Prescott
From 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday Lions will dish up a hot breakfast of all-you-can-eat eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, juice and coffee. The cost is $10 per person.
For more details, contact Sue Kimzey at susieq069@msn.com or 509-981-1831. Find out more about the club at facebook.com/prescottlionsclub.