Based on the burdensome strain and challenges of the coronavirus quarantine, Walla Walla Community Hospice has canceled its annual Evening of Elegance dinner and auction planned for February.
Outreach and Events Coordinator Brad McMasters said in a release it was a difficult decision to make even when the event has produced record revenue for the nonprofit agency in the past two years.
“Not only did we believe we would have lackluster results, but more importantly, we couldn’t imagine burdening the generous small businesses for donations after the year they’ve experienced and the ambiguity of our economy moving forward,” Brad said.
Year-end fundraising will center on the annual Tree of Life campaign, now into its 34th year.
Individuals may pay tribute to a loved one with a small donation. With each $10 donation, the name of the individual remembered is printed on a decorative paper ornament and hung on the Tree of Life, which will be in The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center lobby, 6 W. Rose St. For years the tree stood in the space in Die Brücke building beside Macy’s.
This year’s theme and design, selected because of the cabin fever of 2020, features the image of a cabin on the paper ornaments and on the $25 etched-glass ornaments.
Proceeds support the work Hospice does that’s unrelated to patient care and not reimbursable through Medicare, Medicaid and private insurances. Those include, but are not limited to, region-wide, cost-free grief support for those of all ages, Advance Directives workshops, educational presentations and more. With a need to replace the lost revenue from the annual auction, WWCH has created an advisory group to help develop a planned giving program, to be launched in spring.
WWCH offers compassionate care to patients and support for their loved ones and serves Columbia, Walla Walla and Northeast Umatilla counties. To learn more about the Tree of Life, to pay tribute to a loved one, or to purchase the 2020 commemorative glass ornament, visit wwhospice.org or the Facebook event @wallawallahospice, email info@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561.