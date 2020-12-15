Currently a work in progress as it readies for occupancy, Hope Street has benefited from a considerable amount of contributions, including a recent donation by a local business.
The sober living home for women recovering from substance use disorder received four mattresses from Wall 2 Wall Furniture & Mattress.
The Main Street business hosted its annual Community Give Back Sale in October and took 5% of all sales to support a local nonprofit.
“We are so grateful for (business owners) Brian and Tracy Gaines‘ commitment to our community and the many people who supported this fundraising effort,” said Hope Street Executive Director Karen Carman of the mattresses donation.
In addition, “The community came out in droves and raised $7,000 to help open the doors for women in need,” she said
“Wall 2 Wall’s generosity shows the woman who will live at Hope Street how much our community cares for them, and that really makes all the difference,” Karen added.
At Hope Street each resident will be provided with the structure and support to live a healthy and sober life. Some of the services to be offered are:
Support services, activities, groups and presentations such as one-on-one recovery coaching and mentorship with a full time staff member who has achieved long-term recovery; assistance with access to community resources and social services; volunteering and serving others to create positive change; relationships with peers to connect with others going through the same journey; daily meditations to renew the spirit; onsite house manager to help maintain a safe, healthy environment; life skills training such as money management, education and job counseling; and development of an individualized recovery plan.
For more information on Hope Street, see hopestreethomes.org.