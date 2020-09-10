Hope Heals Walla Walla serves the homeless community in the Walla Walla Valley, including with a new website, hopehealsyou.com.
Primarily, the nonprofit provides those who have just gotten housing for the first time with a care package that includes basic necessities to start in a new home.
In 2019, Hope Heals provided 97 care packages to families in need, said Director-Founder Annett Bovent in a release.
In 2020, the year of coronavirus, the organization has provided more than 100 care packages, Annett said.
She wants to grow the service by having a building that houses a day center, donation processing and a warehouse space.
The day center would have lockers, showers, a cafeteria, basic needs rooms, and resource center for homeless people to come in and get help.
The processing center would include washers and dryers and a facility to clean and process incoming donations.
The warehouse would have storage for furniture and donations and a paint station to refurbish used furniture.
“This building is needed because we need to show the homeless community that they are valued and important. This will help homeless people stay out of the elements, as well as give them the help they need to move on to the next chapter of their lives,” according to the website.
The website updates its events; care packages can be applied for; and donations to support Hope Heals mission may be made online, Annett said.
It costs $150 to sponsor one family’s care package. Another way to stay abreast of the group’s activities is to follow Hope Heals on Facebook.
Reach out to Annett at Hope Heals, P.O. Box 1094,
Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509-386-4277.