Rotary 3.11.20
Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary’s recent program was provided by Annett Bovent, founder of Hope Heals. Hope Heals provides care packages for homeless families and single veterans transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing. They also provide shower bags to those currently homeless in Walla Walla, and a pack of useful items to homeless veterans.
Hope has three basic needs packages including a family pack for those moving into a new home with kitchen ware, cleaning equipment and supplies, personal care items, laundry supplies, batteries and a clock. These can be provided by sponsor donations of $150.00.
For those still homeless, there are shower bags with towels, shampoo, soap, razor, dental supplies, toiletries, and grooming supplies. These can be sponsored for $15.00.
For homeless veterans, there are cleaning and toiletry supplies, laundry supplies, personal hygiene supplies, and limited cooking utensils. These can be sponsored for $75.00.
Annett’s mission statement is to provide support to people in need by spreading Hope, Love, and Kindness to everyone. As a child, Annett was from a dysfunctional home with five stepfathers. Then she became a single parent with three children, who found herself homeless three times over 12 years. In the depth of her despair, her son organized a care package of much needed household supplies to help her give her hope. That simple act of love from her son inspired Annett to begin Hope Heals
It is now Annett’s mission to provide others in need the kind of love and kindness she has received. No longer homeless, Annett runs Hope Heals out of space provided in the basement of a downtown building, and out of her van which is packed with donated items. She uses the funds she receives frugally to provide as much as she can to as many recipients as possible. She hopes to expand to having helpers to receive, package, and distribute her Hope Packs.
Hope Heals has community partners in the Blue Mountain Action Council, United Way, the YWCA, the Christian Aid Center, Interfaith Coalition, and Good Deeds Walla Walla. Annett gathers gently used and donated items, and accepts donations to support her service.
Annett can be reached at 509.386.4277, on Facebook at Hope Heals Walla Walla, or by email at HopeHealsWallaWalla@gmail.com.
Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesdays at 6:45 a.m. for breakfast and community interest programs at the St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St. For more information, contact President Kerry McEwen at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit http://wallawallasunriserotary.org.