With warmer weather comes an influx of birds to the area. It's an exciting time for those who like to get outdoors in nature and go birding.
With many coronavirus pandemic restrictions lifted, Blue Mountain Audubon Society members will host an in-person walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12, to seek a variety of avians.
The group will assemble first thing in the Whitman College science parking lot and expect to return before noon.
Jim and Sue Parrish will lead a level, 1 mile field trip to the South Fork of Coppei Creek. The road they'll walk along follows the riparian area of the creek, reported Kathryn Howard in the Audubon Society's newsletter.
"Warblers, flycatchers and chats can usually be found singing away atop the dense brush that lines the road, and who knows what else? Catbirds? Veery? Cedar Waxwings?" Kathryn wrote.
The site for the hike can be accessed by driving east on U.S. Highway 12. About a mile past Dixie turn right onto Lewis Peak Road at the top of the hill by the grain elevator. Stay left when the road forks, drive about another mile and park at the T at the bottom of the hill.
BMAS hosted a bird-a-thon recently to benefit Blue Mountain Wildlife and raised more than $500. Audubon member Chris Howard raised $400 in pledges while birding in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.