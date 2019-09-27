A Christmas tree filled with symbolism graces the heart of downtown each holiday season courtesy of a family with military connections.
You may have seen the tree at First Avenue and Main Street, decorated to honor veterans and those currently serving.
In prior years, ranging from 11-14 feet tall, it’s decked with bright yellow ribbons and bows so military personnel know people here wait for their return home, white lights so they can see their way home and red, white and blue bows at the top so they know it has community support, said Walla Wallan Chris Zagelow, who came up with the idea.
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 her family and friends will host a tree lighting ceremony open to the community at Land Title Plaza, 31 E. Main St. Yellow-ribbon bows will be available at the base of the tree for others to arrange in its boughs, Chris said.
Chris’ brother, the late Mick Buxton, served from 1956-1962 in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees. A few years ago he had established the Integrative Wellness program for combat veterans with PTSD.
Chris’ son-in-law Ted Koehler also has family members with military service. His father Gary Koehler served in the Navy during the Korean War and Ted’s uncle Wilbert Buhler was a U.S. Marine Corps paratrooper during World War II. Wilbert’s name is listed on the memorial wall at the cemetery, Chris said.
The idea for a Christmas tree came in 2008 when two National Guard buses filled with soldiers being deployed, paraded on Main Street lined with supporters, Chris said.
“Seeing the crowd waving flags and saying good byes created an idea that a communication and support of Walla Walla families and friends was needed to let the soldiers know they were not forgotten.”
It evoked lyrics to the song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree” “and a Christmas tree for those in the military and veterans was born,” she said. She had been teaching an Integrative Wellness program for combat veterans with PTSD.
Chris put the plan into action with help from family: Ted and wife Cathy Zagelow Koehler, Connor Koehler, Chloe Koehler, Angie Zagelow, Tim Gibson, Alice Gibson and Beau Gibson.
White lights, yellow bows, gold balls, red, white and blue bows were purchased and signs thanked Klickers, which donated the tree. Another sign noted what the tree represented, Chris said.
Permission came from Land Title of Walla Walla County to place the tree in the plaza during the Christmas holidays. Downtown Walla Walla Foundation provided a tree base. The first year employees from the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center helped decorate and the VA director officially plugged it in.
“A soldier from National Guard of Walla Walla led the pledge of allegiance, a prayer was said, the lights were turned on, and everyone was given a ribbon to tie on the tree. This has continued with the help and support of many,” Chris said.
The tree’s strength has been tested by snow, rain and heavy winds. “Other than a few adjustments the tree has stood tall and strong,” she said.
A few years ago the base of the tree was chucked into the creek at the same time the tree was scheduled to be set up. It has become a tradition to decorate it the Saturday after Thanksgiving and take it down the Saturday after Jan. 1, Chris said.
Discovering the base was gone, Chris went into a coffee shop and by happenstance ran into Sen. Mike Hewitt, whowas enjoying a cup java.
Hearing the dilemma he dialed Walla Walla Community College President Steve Van Ausdle. He said “no worries, I will see that it is replaced and we will take care of the cost.”
Within the hour Steve’s secretary phoned for information on how the welding department at the college could make the base.
Ted, who has picked up the tree, installed it and would take it down, designed a strong base with necessary dimensions.
WWCC welding department head Mike Haggard put his class to work and had the base ready within a week.
“The whole family participates in decorating the tree and purchasing the decorations, but without Ted’s leadership abilities, it wouldn’t happen,” Chris said. “Everyone plays a part, it has become a family tradition. Our newest family member who helped last year is William Koehler, 3-year-old son of Connor.”
Others have helped decorate, purchase decorations and get the tree delivered: Griffin Hood, MaryKay McCloskey, Derik Elemhurst, Caitlyn Lasseigne, Gabby Isreal, Cody Erdman, Kelli Zak, Blue Mountain Action Council employees, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992 and Paul Richardson Insurance Agency.
Annual tree donor Klickers employees “pick out a special one as they enjoy being a part of this.” The official tree lighting plug-in each year is by veterans or those in the military.
It is repeatedly the scene that connects friends, family and the community at a time when they have been separated from loved ones, from being deployed or to give honor and respect to those who have died, Chris said.
“Families have been seen standing in front of the tree taking pictures and saying, “Oh, he’ll like this.”
A little girl in fancy dress posed for her mother’s photo and was coaxed, “Smile for daddy.” Some encircle the tree with candles and sing songs. Some pray for those in dangerous places.
“One day, while adjusting the decorations in the cold, a woman tearfully said thank you, it was her only connection to her son who had just deployed where military action was in place,” Chris said.
Another mother had just taken her son to the airport. He was headed to a school to learn how to drive and repair tanks destined to fields of battle.
“Many stories have been told over these years. Every year when Land Title gives permission to put the tree up they say people inquire about the tree going up in October. It has been heart warming to be involved with this tree as it has become an unspoken voice and a place where connections are found. We are hoping people will begin to bring pictures that can be added to the tied yellow bows. This tree says thank you to those who serve our country, it has been more than we ever imagined it to be,” Chris said.