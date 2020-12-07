Chris Davis Wallace just isn’t having it. No holiday decorating contest in Milton-Freewater?
Think again. Chris’ office is sponsoring a holiday decorating contest inside the city limits, according to a post on Facebook.
Winners will be named in the categories of Best Commercial, The Reason for the Season, Happy Holidays and Light Up the Town.
Contact Chris at Chriswallacelaw@yahoo.com by Dec. 20.
Entries will b judged be on Dec. 22.
Gift certificates to local restaurants struggling through the coronavirus shutdowns will go to winners.
To help provide gift certificate for funding for prizes, drop off contributions at 801 S. Main St. Monday-Friday.