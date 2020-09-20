It's not often one can say something is outstanding in its field, but the Seitz Barn on Powerline Road fits the bill perfectly because of restoration efforts by its owners, Walla Wallans Libby and Bill Frazier.
This month the Fraziers won the 2020 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Historic Preservation for barn rehabilitation for their eight-sided structure. The couple restored the structure using funds from the Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Grant program.
On ubne.ws/3c6Gf4q scroll down to see videos from the Fraziers, details about the construction process and barn history, a slide show of before, during and after photos of the project and comments from State Historic Preservation Officer Allyson Brooks.
Allyson said, "The result of their work is a barn that will continue to serve as a Walla Walla County landmark and promote the rich heritage of its agricultural history and current livelihood."
"This was definitely a labor of love," Libby emailed. "Between pandemics, severe snow storms and a lot more structural stabilization work needed to be done, we are finally finished and we are thrilled to receive the SHPO Award," Libby said.
Along the way, they uncovered interesting little things such as "no kissing" and other hidden messages on the walls, old soda bottles and milk bottle caps. "But more importantly, it was so incredible to see the excellent craftsmanship discovered in the restoration — a 117-year-old-barn that measured within 1 inch from corner to corner," she said.
With contractor Gino Bossini of Elkhorn Custom Builders, the couple stewarded restoration since 2018 to bring the barn back to its original 1903 beauty while preserving the Frazier family heritage. They also did it to honor the original owners. James P. Seitz and family moved from Missouri to the farmstead in 1886 when he was 16. He married at 33 in 1903.
An online description notes "The barn has always functioned as a work horse barn with a milking parlor. Adjacent to the big barn is a smaller octagonal barn built at the same time as a nearby blacksmith shop." The farm became Frazier family property in 1942, and during the 1950s another rectangular building was converted from a dairy barn into a bunkhouse for green pea harvest and wheat crews."
"Gino spent hours studying how the structure was built and began delicately removing the siding and cataloging all the usable material," Libby said. Structural stabilization followed. More than half of the building was lifted about a foot off the original rubble stone foundation to repair the foundation and add new concrete for a more solid base.
Gino carefully cut out decayed framing material and replaced it with new, old-growth lumber harvested from a sustainable forestry business in Central Oregon, Libby said. Teardrop bullnose siding of 3 1/2-inch vertical grain fir was milled to match original existing siding from the same lumber source. With the structure on its new foundation, winch cables and turnbuckles pulled and pushed the structure back into plumb, about 6 inches total from eave to foundation. Once the barn was straight, windows were installed.
Other notable winners are: Fort Ward Community Hall in Bainbridge Island, the University of Washington Shell House boathouse of “Boys in the Boat” fame, Seattle's Mercy Magnuson Place and Louisa Hotel, Elks Temple in Tacoma and the Snoqualmie Tribe.