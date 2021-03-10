Dayton couple John and Bertha Eldoris Hov Hinchliff of Dayton expressed their commitment to nature conservation by establishing Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258 in Walla Walla.
PF was just 10 years old at the time, founded in 1982 in St. Paul, Minnesota, said BMPF Public Relations Officer Brad Trumbo in a release.
BMPF held its first fundraising banquet in 1992, successful in part through the Hinchliffs’ efforts. Proceeds from the annual banquets fund chapter members’ conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, their public awareness, education and youth programs and land management policies and programs in Columbia, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.
When the Hinchliffs moved to the Dayton area from Lewiston, they bought property near Turner and later settled on their farm near Dayton, Brad said.
“Fitting with their commitment to conservation, the Hinchliffs assisted the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife by raising and releasing ringneck pheasant, bobwhite quail, chukar and wild turkeys.
Bertha, the sole woman involved in BMPF at the time, wore many hats over the years: as vice president, secretary and banquet committee volunteer. John Hinchliff served BMPF as president.
After John died in 1999, Bertha established the John Hinchliff Memorial Scholarship Fund, administered through BMPF for local high school students.
“Bertha’s generosity awarded as many as four scholarships per year to applicants interested in natural resources, among other fields,” Brad said.
“Bertha was a kind woman. She liked to help kids,” said longtime BMPF member John Houston.
“Bertha’s compassion and judgment of character were but two of her many superior qualities,” Brad said.
Her death at age 78 on Feb. 23, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Walla Walla completed the Hinchliffs’ active commitment to conservation. An obituary for Bertha in the U-B is at ubne.ws/BerthaHinchliff.
The Hinchliff legacy continues through the John Hinchliff scholarship, and their various acreage that offers public hunting access through WDFW’s “Hunt by Written Permission” program and the Hopkins Ridge Wind Facility. John Houston manages permission for youth upland hunting on Hinchliff lands on Territorial Road near Starbuck.
“The presence and success of BMPF is owed in part to Bertha Hinchliff and her appreciation for conservation and the local community. She rarely missed a BMPF fundraiser banquet and her attendance at future banquets will be dearly missed,” Brad said.
For more about this group go to ubne.ws/pheasants on Facebook, or contact members at 509-529-0500, bmpf@bmpf258.com or PO Box 532, College Place, WA 99324.