Neveah — Heaven backwards — Baeza wants to find "Blue's" owner. The young, friendly parakeet somehow flew the coop and was found downtown by an employee on the patio at Big House Brew Pub.
The employee posted on Facebook that she couldn't keep the bird and hoped for someone to care for it — with the promise the person would attempt to reunite it with its owner.
That's when Neveah stepped up and Blue was dropped off at her house. The Lincoln High School junior has had two parakeets for the last 2½ years and is quite knowledgeable about the little species of parrot.
She dubbed the orphan "Blue" and said she gets along well with her own budgies, Rio and Nigel. "She listens to the name Blue," Neveah said.
She believes Blue is a girl as her female is blue and Blue is tiny compared to Rio and Nigel so she has to be young.
"She's been hand-tamed. I know she's a pet," Neveah said. "I'm guessing she got out of some door, but doesn't have a metal anklet with an ID number. She might be from a breeder."
Nigel and Rio share a cage and Blue is free-ranging in the storage room and comes to Neveah.
Blue loves sesame seeds and also eats a commercial parakeet bird food blend.
"Parakeets don't like being held and must be trained to be hand held," Neveah said. "Blue's been with someone for some time to be trained. Someone had to have loved her for her to be in a human's hands."
Neveah is also taking at a course in criminal justice from SeaTech. She will keep Blue if she's not claimed and take her to the vet for a checkup.
If anyone recognizes the bird, contact Neveah @Nevaeh Baeza on Facebook.