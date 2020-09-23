Up to 2020, Walla Walla High School reunions provided a hearty source of financial support for the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund, emailed chairman Jerry Zahl, a 1962 Wa-Hi grad.
Wa-Hi alumni and community friends of the high school typically support the fund to further education, but not so much in a year marked by canceled events marred by quarantine due to the coronavirus and exacerbated most recently by the highly unhealthy air quality from smoke generated by wildfires on the West Coast.
One of Jerry’s 1962 Wa-Hi classmates matches or even doubles many entire class reunion-related contributions to the fund, Jerry said.
Other needs for resources added to a lack of fundraising for the scholarship.
Despite the year’s innumerable roadblocks, the fund awarded $5,000 in five scholarships to 2020 graduates. The fund has a balance of $125,773.06, so at least the same amount of college financial support should be available for 2021 graduates, Jerry noted. “All is well.”
The fund is managed by Blue Mountain Community Foundation. Contributions may be made any time to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund through Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, 99362; or online at bluemountainfoundation.org.
“I would be happy to visit or work with class reunion organizers who are planning a reunion for next year in order that their class might joyfully contribute. No work on behalf of reunion organizers is required and it is always nice to get the kindhearted financial ‘matchmaker’ braced for what to expect,” Jerry said.
Further details are available at the Foundation at 509-529-4371, or from Jerry at 509-520-6694 or jkazahl@charter.net.
“Working with this fund, the donors, the Foundation, the school district and the inspired recipients has been a very rewarding experience,” said Jerry who’s grateful to those contributors making it a successful, growing community experience.