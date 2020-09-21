Weston-McEwen High School 2019 alumni Amie Coffman and Patton Wright earned 2020 American FFA degrees, an achievement few students reach, said Ashley Tompkins, ag instructor and W-M FFA advisor.
The former W-M FFA officers “have worked tirelessly to earn the highest degree that FFA can bestow. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence,” she noted in the release.
The national honor requires that students must earn greater than $10,000 from their Supervised Agriculture Experience, work more than 50 hours of community service and invest more than 500 hours in agriculture education.
Amie raised cattle for her SAE project and has grown her herd for the past five years. She served as vice president of the W-M FFA chapter. She attends Eastern Oregon University and plans to become an agriculture educator. She is the daughter of Shawn and Kerri Coffman.
Patton has raised cattle, pigs, goats and chickens for his SAE project. The son of Sharee and Shane Wright, Patton also attend EWU and plans to become a nurse. Patton served as president of their W-M FFA chapter.