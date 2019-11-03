Walla Walla area 4-H members participated in the 4-H Fashion Revue competition and some came away with prizes at the Washington State 4-H Fair in Puyallup this fall.
To qualify for state, each local 4-Her had to win a blue ribbon at the Walla Walla County 4-H Fashion Revue competition. Qualifiers include Sarah Daves, Kittrick Stroe and Mihai Stroe, junior contestants, ages 8-10; Nanette Cooke, Rem McBride, Gracie Olmstead and Lucy Perkins, intermediate contestants, ages 11-13; and Marissa McBride, senior contestants, ages 14-18.
Mihai and Rem were top scorers in their respective divisions for the Sept. 21 grouping. The event has three separate days of competition to accommodate all the kids, according to a release.
All the Walla Walla intermediate and senior participants qualified to compete in the 4-H Fashion Revue Finals on Sept. 22. Juniors don’t go to finals.
At finals, Gracie, 13, won Best Interview in the Intermediate Division. Gracie sewed a butterfly print top and purple capri pants.
Rem, 12, won Intermediate State Champion, which included a new sewing machine and a cash prize. Rem was also last year’s Intermediate Champion. Rem sewed wool pants and a vest ensemble for the contest.
For 4-H Fashion Revue competition, each contestant sews a garment/outfit for the contest; a judge interview includes questions about their process sewing the garment and about sewing in general; and they model their garment in a public fashion show while a commentary they wrote is read about them.
Judging criteria includes the quality of sewing; ability to answer interview questions and general sewing knowledge; how they accessorize their garment; and how they present themselves on stage during the fashion show.
Drug take-back ‘amazing’
There’s definitely an ongoing demand for a safe way to dispose of old and unused medications, personal papers and ancient computer hard drives.
The free service has been offered for several years as a fundraiser by Walla Walla Area Crime Watch. For four hours on Oct. 26 volunteers accepted items at the Walla Walla Police Department and the same on Oct. 27 by the College Place Police Department in the Walmart parking lot.
“This was an amazing weekend,” said Vicki Ruley, WWPD crime prevention coordinator.
“We still have a high need for holding the Drug Take Back event. The next one will be in the spring of 2020.”
Many drugs came out of medicine cabinets and thus out of the hands of potential abusers and dealers, she said.
“A lot of people won’t have to worry about becoming a victim of fraud because they shredded papers with their personal information on it ... tax records, bills, insurance, etc.
Price Computers took discarded computers so hard drives could be destroyed, making the computer inaccessible to possible fraudsters, Vicki said.
“All in all, the Walla Walla community is a safer place to live, work and play because we had so many citizens taking advantage of this Drug Take Back Weekend.”
Many financial donations were made to WWACW, too, which helps fund the organization’s crime prevention programs and activities such as National Night Out and its Backpack Project, Lunch with a Cop, Cops and Kids and others.
Volunteers hardly had time to take a group picture because of the steady stream of cars making drop offs throughout the day, Vicki said.
Volunteers came from Todd Smith’s SEATech class on the Walla Walla Community College campus, Pioneer Middle School, Gesa Credit Union and WWACW.
The WWPD volunteers saw 200 vehicles, 290 pounds of drugs in 13 drug boxes; 5,000 pounds of shredded documents; 23 computers and $1,082.45 in donations. Of those vehicles, 111 dropped off drugs and 111 dropped off items to shred and 23 vehicles dropped off sharps in two sharps bins. GESA sponsored the shred truck, which cost $475.
The CPPD volunteers fielded 194 vehicles, 230 pounds of drugs in 11 drug boxes; 6,400 pounds of shredded documents; 18 computers and $720.25 in donations. Of those vehicles, 104 dropped off drugs and 106 vehicles dropped off items to shred and 24 vehicles dropped off sharps in one sharps bin. Blue Mountain Credit Union sponsored the shred truck, which cost $475.
Ushering a fun volunteer prospect
So learning to be an usher in a theater is a thing. And fun, from what I hear tell.
The nonprofit Little Theatre of Walla Walla begins its 2019-2020 season with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a wonderful family holiday show.
The theater offers volunteers opportunities to sign up to usher, according to LTWW Executive Director Mikki Jones. The next brief training will be on Nov. 19.
“We really want to invite more of the community to be a part of the theater in every way and at every age,” she said.
Sign-ups to help with this production are under way and opportunities are on a first-come first-served basis. A very special Volunteer Appreciation Gala is planned at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Mikki said groups of family, friends and business groups are encouraged to sign up to usher as a team.
“You will be able to enjoy a time serving together and supporting the arts,” she said.
The production will not have an intermission as the play is short in length, so ushers only need to help upstairs in the auditorium with tickets and seating.
Arrival time is 30 minutes before seating begins and is completed 1½ hours later with a quick sprucing up of the auditorium.
Ushers receive a brief orientation prior to their shift and periodic “meet, greet and train” times are given to the whole team. Ushers are also invited to watch the show for free, should there be open seats for the performance they are ushering.
A monthly Usher Team Newsletter features upcoming events, special notices and interesting information, an online schedule for performances and a link to sign up for upcoming shows.
All active ushers are put on an email list for updates and can be telephoned if desired.
Emails requesting usher signups go out two weeks before each show opens.
And those who’ve volunteered for a shift receive a reminder email prior to that shift.
Current and upcoming usher opportunities are listed at ltww.org/usher. Early signups are urged as there are only six openings for each performance.
For more information or to get on the email list contact Mikki at mikki.jones@ltww.org or call the office at 509-876-2316.
Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.