For a limited time those who can make monetary gifts have the chance to double their donations to Helpline by giving through the Blue Mountain Community Foundation All in WA Fund.
The coordinated All In WA statewide relief effort provides immediate critical and emergency support for workers and families most affected by COVID-19, according to a release.
Every donation to the Walla Walla Valley COVID-19 Response Fund is matched by the All In WA Initiative.
The local money addresses local needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Fund has already provided more than $340,000 to organizations here providing direct support to Valley families in need.
As the local clearing house for the fund, BMCF added the opportunity to donors to designate to a specific local nonprofit, such as Helpline, and receive the 100% match.
BMCF is offering this service free of charge, meaning 200% of donations will go to Helpline.
To give online, see bit.ly/2GYiTmi. To designate donations to favorite nonprofits, indicate those organizations in the tribute section, In Honor Of.
Select anonymous if the preference is for donor and donation information not to be shared with the designated organization.
Donations by check may be made payable to BMCF All in WA, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Indicate Helpline in the memo line. To give securities call 509-259-4371.